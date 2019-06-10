» بالفيديو.. اصطدام مروحية بأحد مباني مانهاتن الأمريكية

أعلنت خدمة الإطفاء في مدينة نيويورك الأمريكية أن مروحية اصطدمت بمبنى في الشارع السابع بحي "مانهاتن" أثناء محاولتها تنفيذ هبوط اضطراري في ظروف جوية سيئة.

NEW: Governor Cuomo is on the scene of the helicopter crash in midtown Manhattan. https://t.co/yMaIx5IW94 pic.twitter.com/D02CwRfzDe — CBS News (@CBSNews) 10 يونيو 2019

Video from @Liz_Aiello shows first responders in Midtown Manhattan heading to scene of reported helicopter crash pic.twitter.com/QUIfwC8Rl0 — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) 10 يونيو 2019

DEVELOPING: Crews responding to helicopter crash into a building in Midtown Manhattan



LIVESTREAM >> https://t.co/ldaz28ao0k pic.twitter.com/ESRPeaPa0j — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) 10 يونيو 2019



