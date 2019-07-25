لينا الفيشاوى تنعى جدها بكلمات مؤثرة

  • الخميس 25 يوليه 2019
متابعات-علا خطاب

نعت لينا الفيشاوي، ابنة أحمد الفيشاوي، جدها الراحل فاروق الفيشاوي، الذي رحل عن عالمنا في الساعات الأولى من فجر اليوم الخميس 25 يوليو.

نشرت لينا عبر حسابها على "الإنستجرام" صورتها مع جدها وهي طفلة صغيرة وكتبت معبرة عن حزنها "سأشتاق إليك، سوف تكون في قلبي إلى الأبد وفي قلب الآخرين الذين جلبت لهم السعادة والفرح، لقد توفيت مبكرًا لن تحضر معي حفل تخرجي، لكنني أعلم أنك ستكون معي وستشاهدني من المكان الذي تتواجد فيه، لقد مت بطلاً".

توفي الفيشاوي عن عمر ناهز 67 عامًا، بعد معاناة من مرض السرطان.


