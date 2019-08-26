  • الإثنين 26 أغسطس 2019
فنانة شهيرة تدعم مرضى التوحد بـ"كاش مايوه"

الصفحة الأخيرة

ريهام عبد الغفور
ريهام عبد الغفور

متابعات-علا خطاب

ريهام عبد الغفور

مرضي التوحد

دعمت الممثلة ريهام عبد الغفور، مرضى التوحد، بمشاركتها مع مصممة الأزياء فريدة تمرازا فى حملة لدعم المصابين بهذا المرض.

ظهرت ريهام عبد الغفور وهى ترتدى "كاش مايوه" برسومات وألوان كشفت تمرازا بأنها لأطفال مصابين بالتوحد، مشيرة إلى أنه رسم مليء بالطاقة الإيجابية.

كما نشرت فيديو عبر حسابها بتطبيق "إنستجرام" للمرضى وهم يرسمون.

وعلقت عبد الغفور بأنها فخورة بالمشاركة في هذه الحملة.


