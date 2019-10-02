» بالفيديو.. فأر يرعب الصحفيين بالبيت الأبيض

02 أكتوبر 2019 - 10:18 ص

فوجئ مراسلو البيت الأبيض بسقوط فأر من سقف قاعة المؤتمرات الصحفية على بيتر ألكساندر، مراسل قناة NBC الأمريكية، ما خلق حالة من الذعر والفوضوى في القاعة.





وقال ألكساندر في تغريدة عبر صفحته الخاصة على "تويتر": "في أخبار أخرى: فأر سقط حرفيًا من السقف في قاعتنا بالبيت الأبيض ونزل على حاسوبي الخاص".





ونشر المراسل مقطع فيديو لتثبيت الواقعة لمتابعيه عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.





وحاولت مجموعة من الصحفيين مطاردة الفأر الصغير من دون جدوى، فيما أثارت الحادثة ضجة واسعة عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.





وفي تغريدة عبر "تويتر"، قالت شانون بيتيكتس مراسلة شبكة NBCNews، "إن ما شهده البيت الأبيض، كان الحدث الأكثر إثارة في قاعة المؤتمرات الصحفية داخل البيت الأبيض منذ أشهر".









جدير ذكره، أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب كان قد صرح عام 2017 بأن البيت الأبيض "مكب حقيقي"، في إشارة للحشرات والقوارض الموجودة داخله.









ووفق صحيفة "واشنطن بوست"، تجري شركة National Park Service عمليات تطهير أسبوعية لمكافحة القوارض في البيت الأبيض وحدائقه.

And here’s the video to prove it: pic.twitter.com/v6uSrh7KPH — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) 1 أكتوبر 2019

Mouse in the @NBCNews booth at @WhiteHouse today after falling from the ceiling and landing on @PeterAlexander pic.twitter.com/qN5Ww06QFp — Jabin Botsford (@jabinbotsford) 1 أكتوبر 2019