» فنانة شهيرة تظهر عارية.. وتعلق: "دايمًا أنيقة"

Super model for years i worked with the biggest name in the,fashion industry true i dared because I am a super model i wear swuimsuit lingerie i even do semi naked pictures but nothing is cheap or vulgar... I am 178 cm for 60 kg.... Its true maybe i opened the,road for cheap cows they thought i made,myself famous because i did dare its not true i was already famous before Instagram even existed don't compare me to cheap cows who sells their body in a cheap way my body is tall and thin like models not every meat is cheap.... Know the difference kilon ma b yotla3o toul ejri iza w2efet hadon hhhhh... Even naked i am classy ....