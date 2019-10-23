شاهد.. قصور المشاهير تحاصرها النيران

حاصرت حرائق مدينة لوس أنجلوس الأمريكية، مئات القصور في منطقة باسيفيك باليسيدز والتي يقيم فيها العديد من المشاهير مثل بن أفليك، ومات ديمون، وكوبي براينت، وصوفيا ريتشي، والتي يصل ثمنها لملايين الدولارات.



A firefighter appears to have collapsed from heat exhaustion while fighting this brush fire in the Pacific Palisades. She was panting and her face was red as they put carries her into a nearby ambulance. Hot conditions and steep terrain. pic.twitter.com/lBJJXpoedw