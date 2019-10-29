  • الثلاثاء 29 أكتوبر 2019
  • بتوقيت مصر01:46 م
الجيش السوري

الجيش السوري يشتبك مع القوات التركية

قرية"باريشا"

تعرف على قرية "باريشا" وعلاقتها بمقتل "البغدادي"

الأهلى

أول ظهور للاعب الأهلى بعد إجراء جراحة الصليبى

أرامكو

السعودية تتخذ قرارًا مهمًا بشأن أرامكو

قطار

السكك الحديدية: مصرع وإصابة 8 فى اصطدام جرار قطار بسيارة

تظاهرات لبنان

متظاهرو لبنان يحاصرون منزل وزير الاتصالات

ريهام سعيد

الظهور الأول لـ ريهام سعيد بعد براءتها

أديب

"هتحصل تاني وهتولع".. معلومة صادمة لـ"أديب" عن قطار الإسكندرية

هاتف سيكو

تعرف على أول هاتف مصرى يغزو أوروبا

تركي آل الشيخ

تركي آل الشيخ يتوعد بمعاقبة هذا الشخص ويفجر مفاجآت

بـ"القبلات والأحضان"..العسيلي يثير الجدل مع خطيبته

الصفحة الأخيرة

العسيلي
العسيلي

علا خطاب

عيد ميلاد

خطيبته

العسيلي

شارك الفنان محمود العسيلي، متابعيه، عبر حسابه الرسمي على "إنستجرام"، بلقطات من احتفاله بعيد ميلاد خطيبته، حيث نالت الصور إعجاب الكثيرين.

ويظهر في الصور "العسيلي" وهو يقبل خطيبته ويحضنه احتفالاً بعيد ميلادها، ما دفعها للتأثر والبكاء.


