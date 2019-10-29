» بـ"القبلات والأحضان"..العسيلي يثير الجدل مع خطيبته

علا خطاب
شارك الفنان محمود العسيلي، متابعيه، عبر حسابه الرسمي على "إنستجرام"، بلقطات من احتفاله بعيد ميلاد خطيبته، حيث نالت الصور إعجاب الكثيرين.
ويظهر في الصور "العسيلي" وهو يقبل خطيبته ويحضنه احتفالاً بعيد ميلادها، ما دفعها للتأثر والبكاء.
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday to my life savior, my pleasant companion in life, a true and joyful heart full of hope and happiness, full of lifelines that are extended to others .. happy birthday to the woman who I’m proud of, my strong woman.. Dahr 7a2ee2y mabyetkesersh?? It was a beautiful year because you were here, for many many years to come enshallah .. I love u
عصر02:51 م
فجر
04:49
شروق
06:13
ظهر
11:44
عصر
14:51
مغرب
17:14
عشاء
18:44