هنا الزاهد ترقص.. ونشطاء:«دم هيثم زكي لسه مبردش»

View this post on Instagram

????A super fun day of adventures with @oppoarabia! Caught this cheerful moment using the #UltraSteady feature on the #OPPOReno2.. swipe left to see how shaky it would have been with another phone! Also don’t forget ?? @oppoarabia are giving away 10 phones as gifts this week, make sure to follow them to know how to win big! #OPPOJourney #OPPODubai